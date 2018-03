(WRCB) -- An East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been canceled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Kingsport Police Department for 4 year-old Saran Malone.

Saran has been safely recovered by the Kingsport, TN Police Department.

Her mother, Jonnie Hammonds is still at large.



Jonnie Hammonds is a 23 year-old white female, with either red or blond hair, blue eyes, 5'1", weighs 165lbs and has tattoos on her back and either side of her neck. Hammonds currently has active warrants for meth manufacturing and a parole violation warrant. She is traveling in a full size silver pick-up possible a Dodge Ram or Ford F150 with an unknown TN license plate registered in Robertson Co., TN with 2 white adult males. The subjects were last believed to be in the area of Lovell Road in Knoxville, Tennessee at 10:15 p.m. Eastern.

If you have seen Hammonds or the vehicle, please call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.