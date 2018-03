TRION, GA (Times Free Press) -- The death of an inmate on Christmas night at Hays State Prison in Trion, GA, was the second in a week.

State investigators say they don't believe the deaths are related, though both died in the same cellblock at the maximum security prison.

"They weren't tied any way together," Georgia Bureau of Investigations Agent James Harris said. "That was the first thing on our minds."

Damien McClain, 27, who was serving time on two armed robbery convictions, was killed in a prison cell late Christmas night after getting in a fight with another inmate, Harris said.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.