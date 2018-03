CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- For the second time in less than 10 hours, Chattanooga police were busy Friday morning investigating a shooting.

At 2:59 a.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a Shooting at 316 Buena Vista Drive.

Adairius Espy, 33, was transported to Parkridge Hospital via privatevehicle, where he was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury.

No suspect description has been released, but police were told Espy was sitting in a parked car at the address when the suspect(s) shot at him and fled.

The investigation is on-going and more information will be released when available.