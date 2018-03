CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two young men to the hospital.

Officers responded to East 12th Street just after 6:00.

When they arrived they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. A 19-year-old male was found shot in the leg.

The 19 year-old has been identified as Jemichael Jones. Jones and the 17 year-old victim are listed in stable condition.



They told detectives they were walking down the street when the suspect shot at them. The suspect then fled the area.

Police are not sure how many suspects were involved.

Nathan Hartwig, spokesperson for Chattanooga Police Department, says the investigation is ongoing.