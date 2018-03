BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Songs of remembrance pierce the air in Pikeville as family and friends gather to remember PVT James Cagle.

He died when his plane went down during World War II, more than six decades ago.

Family member Chris Stokes says, "69 years is a long time to wait for honor and service and sacrifice. Private Cagle was an example of that. We are here to give him a proper burial and remember him and around Christmas time, it seems fitting."

Phillip Cagle says, "It has capped the entire Christmas off. We have been looking forward to this since we started making the plans and it puts a different meaning on Christmas."

Not much was known about PVT Cagle because as he died at age 22. Those who remember his tales say he was a respected man, quiet, and always willing to help.

Thursday a new chapter will be told of his story as his memory of service won't be forgotten.

PVT Cagle is survived thorough several family members.