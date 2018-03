NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting entries to compete for a spot in its Tennessee Wildlife Magazine calendar issue for the upcoming year.

The agency is looking for photos on fishing and wildlife species native to Tennessee, as well as fishing and hunting scenes across the state.

The format is horizontal digital images on disk.

Those selected will receive $60. The submission deadline is March 7.

Entries can be mailed to: Tennessee Wildlife Magazine, Calendar Issue, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, Tenn. 37204

Online:

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency: http://www.tn.gov/twra/

