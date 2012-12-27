GA audit exposes flaws in driver record system

ATLANTA (AP) - A state audit has found erroneous or incomplete information in the driver records system puts Georgia at risk of losing $30 million in federal highway funding.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday (http://bit.ly/YQcrQf) reported numerous courts either don't report convictions involving traffic violations, drugs and stolen vehicles or are slow to report them.

The newspaper reports Georgia also allows license suspensions stemming from DUI offenses to be expunged from driver records if the charge doesn't result in a conviction - which is contrary to federal law. A federal law passed over the summer requires the state to resolve the issue by 2015.

The audit also revealed the Department of Driver Services does not have a clear policy on which employees can alter or delete information from driver records.

