CTFP Best of Preps tournament at a new site, but champs return

CTFP Best of Preps tournament at a new site, but champs return

By Stephen Hargis, Chattanooga Times Free Press
McCallie head coach Dan Wadley instructs the Blue Tornado during a timeout. Photo by Robin Rudd/Times Free Press McCallie head coach Dan Wadley instructs the Blue Tornado during a timeout. Photo by Robin Rudd/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- While the venue has changed and there are seven new teams competing, both the boys' and girls' champions from last year's Times Free Press Best of Preps basketball tournament have returned to defend their titles.

GPS and McCallie are both back to compete in the annual holiday tournament, which tips off today at Chattanooga State and concludes Saturday night.

The Bruisers, who have actually won each of the last two Best of Preps titles, used the experience of last year's tournament -- how to handle the format of playing on consecutive days, and at different times of the day -- as a blueprint to later claim the Division II state championship.

"We don't have much varsity game experience, so for this group to get to play in front of a lot of people is a pretty big deal for us for the rest of the season," said GPS coach Susan Crownover, whose team returned just one starter from last season. "I think for everybody that plays in it, the format helps to prepared and adjusted for playoff games. And I like to see how the kids respond to pressure and playing a lot of games in a short amount of time."

