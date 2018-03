ATLANTA (WRCB) -- The unemployment rate for the Dalton area dropped slightly for November, The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday.



The preliminary unemployment rate in metro Dalton declined to 11% in November, down 0.3% from 11.3% in October. The rate was 12.1% for November of 2011.



Northwest Georgia's unemployment rate declined to 8.4%.



Fewer new layoffs and 108 fewer new claims for unemployment benefits were cited as factors.



The Athens had the lowest area jobless rate at 6.2%.



Statewide, Georgia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 8.5% in November, down o.2% from 8.7% in October. The rate was 9.5% in November a year ago.



Over the year, Georgia gained 61,900 jobs, or 1.6%, from 3,922,100 in November 2011.



Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available online.