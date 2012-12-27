Comcast goes to the cloud: new way to view TV in Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Like a proud parent with a picture of a baby, Comcast is ready to show off its newest creation.



The cable giant started in November to roll out its X1 cable box in Chattanooga for free to all new Xfinity triple play customers, and will now offer it to existing triple play customers if they're willing to pay for the installation.



"It's a whole new service," said Jim Weigert, general manage and vice president of Comcast in Chattanooga. "It's a whole new way to view TV."



The new device is more than just a piece of plastic and silicon with a nice digital clock on the front. Inside, the cloud-enabled platform sports a brand-new interface that marks the biggest upgrade cable subscribers have seen in years. Pulling information from servers across the country, the new X1 box allows a host of new functions, like listening to Pandora or watching traffic cameras to scope out a morning work commute.



