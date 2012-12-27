Retailers to recall 150,000-plus baby recliners

WASHINGTON (AP) - Four national retailers have agreed to recall more than 150,000 Nap Nanny baby recliners after at least five infant deaths and dozens of reports of children nearly falling out of the recliners.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the four retailers - Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, Diapers.com and Toys R Us/Babies R Us - agreed to voluntarily participate in the recall of the Nap Nanny because its manufacturer is unable or unwilling to participate. The manufacturer, Baby Matters LLC of Berwyn, Pa., told The Associated Press that it had gone out of business.



CPSC is warning that the Nap Nanny contains dangerous defects in its design, warnings and instructions. The recall covers Nap Nanny Generations One and Two, and the Chill model infant recliners sold between 2009 and 2012.



