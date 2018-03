CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB--TV) -- Sunshine gradually return to the Tennessee Valley as high pressure and drier air arrives.

The Christmas Day system which dumped snow in the mid-west and mid-south and spawned tornadoes in the deep south has moved into the northeastern U.S. Replacing this system are high pressure and drier air which mean the return of some sunshine for Thursday. It'll still be cold, but brighter and less windy.

Clouds will increase Friday leading to rain showers Friday night and Saturday. As temperatures drop Saturday night a few snow flakes may fall in the high elevations before pleasant weather comes back for Sunday and most of Monday.

Highs through Saturday in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Get the WRCB weather app for your smartphone or tablet and have the weather in your hand.