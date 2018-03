OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -- A single vehicle accident on East Brainerd Road late Wednesday evening claimed the lives of two people.

The single vehicle crash occurred in the 10000 block of East Brainerd Road, and involved a 2002 Toyota Camry.

Traffic investigators said the vehicle was traveling westbound on East Brainerd Road when the vehicle left the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the center lane, then left the roadway, striking a rock before hitting a large tree.



The two occupants of the vehicle identified as Danny Greiner, 42, of Florida and Christopher Johnson, 43, also of Florida, were both pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The investigation is still underway, being handled by the HCSO Traffic Division.