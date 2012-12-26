Little to no snow accumulation expected tonight

(WRCB) -- Temperatures will continue to drop tonight and eventually hit near 29 in the valleys and in the mid 20's in the higher elevations.

Any sprinkles that move by will change over to light snow. Very little if any accumulation will occur.

The best chances for snow accumulation will be in the higher elevations on grass, parked cars and roof tops. The snow showers will fade away as the night progresses.

Always be careful on bridges and over passes, where there is a higher likelihood of icy conditions.

By mid-morning temperatures will rise above freezing and any ice will disappear.

