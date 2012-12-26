Charlie Daniels to serve as honorary chair of ball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country music legend Charlie Daniels will serve as the honorary chair for the 2012 Tennessee Military Ball to be held in Nashville this week.

The annual event set for Thursday at Loews Vanderbilt Plaza is hosted by Nashville's All Academy & ROTC Parents Club.

It recognizes and honors cadets and midshipmen who are attending the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, or any other military college, as well as those students from Tennessee that are enrolled in an ROTC program.

Money raised from the ball will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Daniels is an ardent supporter of the Armed Forces, visiting bases overseas and participating in other programs and events to benefit those who serve in the military.

