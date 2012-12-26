Texting 911? Not now, but it could happen soon

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN (WTHR) -- As more people communicate via text message, the Federal government thinks texting should be another way to call for help.



But texts to 911 are still the future. You cannot text the emergency service now.



Steven Cook, executive director of Indiana's Hendricks County Communications Center says it is "inevitable we are going to see texting."



The FCC wants emergency planners and phone companies to be ready for it by 2014. No experts Eyewitness News talked with thought it could happen that quickly, but it is coming.



And it could have pluses. Texts go faster than phone calls and are less likely to clog up emergency phone lines.



