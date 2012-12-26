Zooming in: UT's $3.5M microscopes boon for researchers, students

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- The wow factor may even trump the hefty $3.5 million price tag of the University of Tennessee's two new out-of-this-world electron microscopes.



According to George Pharr, the director of the under-construction Joint Institute for Advanced Materials facility, where the microscopes will be housed, the purchase means huge dividends for research at UT.



"It's exciting for us," Pharr said. "I've been at UT since 1998, and we've never had really good microscope facilities. Basically, you can't do good research without microscopes like these."



Pharr said the research applications for the microscopes run the gamut in the discovery and improvement of advanced materials used in areas such as nuclear security, medicine, nanotechnology and green power.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

