Zooming in: UT's $3.5M microscopes boon for researchers, student - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Zooming in: UT's $3.5M microscopes boon for researchers, students

Posted: Updated:
Associate professor of material science Gerd Duscher, left, and junior material science student Rylan Bledsoe use the Zeiss Libra 200 monochromatic microscope at UT's Science and Engineering Research. Photo by Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel Associate professor of material science Gerd Duscher, left, and junior material science student Rylan Bledsoe use the Zeiss Libra 200 monochromatic microscope at UT's Science and Engineering Research. Photo by Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel
An image taken using the Zeiss Auriga workstation shows protein complexes extracted from plant leaves that are involved with the conversion of solar energy by plants. An image taken using the Zeiss Auriga workstation shows protein complexes extracted from plant leaves that are involved with the conversion of solar energy by plants.

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- The wow factor may even trump the hefty $3.5 million price tag of the University of Tennessee's two new out-of-this-world electron microscopes.

According to George Pharr, the director of the under-construction Joint Institute for Advanced Materials facility, where the microscopes will be housed, the purchase means huge dividends for research at UT.

"It's exciting for us," Pharr said. "I've been at UT since 1998, and we've never had really good microscope facilities. Basically, you can't do good research without microscopes like these."

Pharr said the research applications for the microscopes run the gamut in the discovery and improvement of advanced materials used in areas such as nuclear security, medicine, nanotechnology and green power.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.