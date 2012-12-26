Chattanooga waterfront repairs to begin in summer

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Construction crews will have to work quickly next year to repair the 21st Century Waterfront between two of the riverfront's biggest events — the Riverbend Festival in June and Head of the Hooch in November.



"It will be a real challenge," said Larry Zehnder, the city's director of Parks and Recreation. "We'll have to tiptoe around some events."



City officials began evaluating needed repairs to the waterfront's "hard edge" two years ago. Erosion on the river's edge led to cracking and shifting of the concrete structure.



The 21st Century Waterfront opened in 2005. Within months, problems emerged at The Passage and cost the city about $1.6 million to fix.



