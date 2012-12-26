Blast of cold weather on the way

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV) -- Cloudy skies, showers, and drizzle continue on our day after Christmas as a low pressure system moves northeast through the Tennessee Valley.

In the wake of this system winds will become very gusty at times and temperatures will tumble into the 30s by late afternoon. In the valleys wind gusts could reach 40 mph, 60 mph in the mountains and foothills of the Appalachians. Secure loose objects outside your home or bring them indoors.

Later today light rain and drizzle may change to snow on the Plateau and in the Blue Ridge, continuing into tonight. Some areas may receive 1"-2" through noon Thursday according to some of the latest computer models. Please drive with caution if you have to hit the roads.

Thursday and Friday will feature some sunshine but temperatures will still remain cold. Stay safe and keep warm!

Wind Advisory until 1 p.m. ET today for Bledsoe, Hamilton, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties in TN as well as all of north GA and north AL.

High Wind Warning until 1 p.m. ET today for McMinn, Monroe, and Polk Counties in TN as well as Cherokee and Clay Counties in NC.