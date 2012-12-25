Giving back at Christmas: Lafayette restaurant gives out free meals

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- The owners of a local business in North Georgia gave up part of their Christmas to give back to others. 'Twins Pizza and Steaks' in Lafayette opened its doors to provide a hot meal to anyone, free of charge.

"I've fed over 200 people so far," says owner Key Koukos.

Twins Pizza and Steaks in Lafayette opened its doors Christmas Day, serving hot pizza and spaghetti, all for free.

"Today is memory of my son Chris, who passed away five years ago," says Koukos.

In 2008, Koukos lost his son, Chris, to cardiomyopathy, a type of heart disease. He was just shy of 32 years old.

"We've been very blessed and fortunate. We just wanted to give back to the community. And it's really in memory of my brother," says Tnina Koukos, Chris's sister.

Tnina says her star athlete brother was taken way too soon and it has always been a mission for her family to carry on his loving spirit.

"I almost teared up a couple times, serving people and their families," she says.

Customers say it was a nice surprise to find out the restaurant would be open.

"They're going to open, feed us and it's going to be free?" asks one customer Brenda.

She says having a free hot meal means so much and considers the owners and volunteers a part of her family now..

"I'm fortunate. I got a good family. I'm going to go there and eat my supper," says Brenda.

And Key and the rest of his family know Chris is smiling down on them for spreading a little kindness at Christmas.

"He would be very proud of my dad," says Tnina.

"Today I feel more free," says Key. "Nothing, free, just giving. No big deal. No complaints, nothing, just go."

"It's just been a blessing. We just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. And if you didn't come this year, come next year, because we'll be here!"

Key and his family have been running Twins Pizza and Steaks for 31 years.