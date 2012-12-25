Christmas morning accident forces use of 'Jaws of Life'

EAST RIDGE, TN(WRCB) -- A Christmas morning accident on Interstate 75 forced East Ridge Fire/Rescue and Police to use the "Jaws of Life" to remove a driver trapped inn the wreckage.



A Ford pickup was merging onto northbound Interstate 75 when the driver lost control, striking the dividing wall and then a box truck, with the accident coming to a rest under the Ringgold Road overpass.



Because of the severity of the wreckage, it took rescue workers more than 20 minutes to free the trapped driver. The driver of the pickup truck was removed with non-life threatening injuries.



The driver and a passenger of the box truck, along with the driver of the Ford pick-up were transported to Erlanger Medical Center.



Two lanes of I-75 were closed at the TN/GA state line for a short time as first responders treated the injured and investigated the crash.