New Smokies maps are highly detailed and 3-D

By Morgan Simmons, Knoxville News Sentinel
Retired park biologist Keith Langdon, left, jots down GPS data from intern Chris Rahak, right, while looking at a sinkhole in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Cades Cove. Photo by Adam Brimer/News Sentinel Retired park biologist Keith Langdon, left, jots down GPS data from intern Chris Rahak, right, while looking at a sinkhole in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Cades Cove. Photo by Adam Brimer/News Sentinel

TOWNSEND, TN (News Sentinel) -- Cades Cove's unique combination of natural beauty and history make it the most popular destination in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Some visitors come for the wildlife, while others are drawn to the grist mills, barns, log houses and churches scattered along the 11-mile loop road.

Last week, Keith Langdon came for the sinkholes.

A retired biologist for the Smokies, Langdon was in the right place — the cove's limestone bedrock makes it a hot spot for sinkholes and caves — and to aid his search, he had a special map, one that depicted Cades Cove as lunar landscape.

