New Smokies maps are highly detailed and 3-D

TOWNSEND, TN (News Sentinel) -- Cades Cove's unique combination of natural beauty and history make it the most popular destination in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



Some visitors come for the wildlife, while others are drawn to the grist mills, barns, log houses and churches scattered along the 11-mile loop road.



Last week, Keith Langdon came for the sinkholes.



A retired biologist for the Smokies, Langdon was in the right place — the cove's limestone bedrock makes it a hot spot for sinkholes and caves — and to aid his search, he had a special map, one that depicted Cades Cove as lunar landscape.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.









