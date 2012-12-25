Kiffin given $500,000 loan buy USC to by luxury home

(News Sentinel) -- The website TMZ reports that the University of Southern California could demand repayment with interest of a $500,000 loan made to football coach Lane Kiffin so he could buy a luxury home in Southern California.

The repayment terms could be triggered if Kiffin, a former Tennessee head football coach, is fired by USC or quits the program.

The Manhattan Beach house costs $5.5 million and is 7,300 square feet with six bedrooms, seven baths and a saltwater pool with a spa.

TMZ speculates Kiffin could be left homeless if he is fired and can't pay the loan off.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

