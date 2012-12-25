Kiffin given $500,000 loan buy USC to by luxury home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kiffin given $500,000 loan buy USC to by luxury home

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel

(News Sentinel) -- The website TMZ reports that the University of Southern California could demand repayment with interest of a $500,000 loan made to football coach Lane Kiffin so he could buy a luxury home in Southern California.

The repayment terms could be triggered if Kiffin, a former Tennessee head football coach, is fired by USC or quits the program.

The Manhattan Beach house costs $5.5 million and is 7,300 square feet with six bedrooms, seven baths and a saltwater pool with a spa.

TMZ speculates Kiffin could be left homeless if he is fired and can't pay the loan off.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.