Firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze at Chattanooga Pinball

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Just hours after volunteering on the Santa Train on Christmas Eve, a local business owner returned to find his company's building destroyed by fire.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to the 4100 Block of Rossville Boulevard to a reported commercial fire received through 9-1-1.

Lieutenant Charlie Thompson, officer of the first arriving fire company, reported "heavy smoke and fire visible" from Chattanooga Pinball at 4188 Rossville Boulevard.

The owner of the business, Dale Levin, said workers at the Taco Bell across the street called 9-1-1 when they saw smoke and sparks coming from the roof.

Seven additional fire companies arrived and worked to bring the fire under control.



An estimate on the dollar loss was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Levin said the building is insured and he hopes to be open in a new location soon.

He praised the response of the fire department and said he is most thankful that no one was injured in the fire.