Storm Alert Team monitoring chance for severe storms

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. ET Tuesday-1p.m. ET Wednesday for Bledsoe, Hamilton, Marion, Rhea, Sequatchie Counties in TN; all of north GA.

High Wind Watch from 10 p.m. ET Tuesday-1p.m. ET Wednesday for McMinn, Monroe, Polk Counties in TN; Cherokee and Clay in NC.

A strong low pressure system producing severe storms in the deep south moves our way tonight. Ahead of it, showers will continue late this Christmas afternoon and evening.

As temperatures and instability rise late in the evening, severe storms in the Tennessee Valley are possible through the overnight. While tornadoes are not the biggest concern--10% chance or less--damaging gusty winds are expected and small hail may occur in some spots. In addition, very heavy rain may accompany the strongest storms and could total up to 2". Have your weather radios on alert mode in case warnings are issued for your county.

Storms fade early Wednesday followed by windy, colder weather as temperatures fall into the 30s by late afternoon. Leftover light rain may change to light snow or flurries Wednesday night but little to no accumulation is expected.