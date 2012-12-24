Georgia judge temporarily blocks abortion law - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia judge temporarily blocks abortion law

ATLANTA (AP) - A state judge has temporarily suspended a Georgia law banning abortions for women who are beyond 20 weeks pregnant.

The law bans doctors from performing abortions five months after an egg is fertilized, except when doctors decide a fetus has a defect so severe it is unlikely to live. The law also makes an exception to protect the life or health of the mother, though that does not apply to a mother's mental health.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia filed a lawsuit on behalf of 3 obstetricians challenging the law's constitutionality. The organization says the law violates the state's privacy protections as provided for in the state constitution.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Doris Downs suspended the law Friday and it was set to take effect Jan. 1.

