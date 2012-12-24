Forever Family Adoption Day: "Just Before Christmas"

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- It happens each year just before Christmas: families with squirming children take over a Hamilton County courtroom. And nobody minds.

Attorneys and case workers have been scurrying around like elves for weeks to make this day possible.

In a Forever Family Special Report, it's Adoption Day "Just Before Christmas."

The Hamilton County courthouse has a festive look, a great backdrop for families celebrating happy beginnings.

Such as the Newmans, who are adopting two year old triplets; the Flemings, who are adopting their second daughter, two year old Abby; and Caren Blevins, who never thought she'd have children but now is adopting 14 month old Josie.

"There's so many children who need homes and love being a single parent. It's never too late, and I thought it was," Caren says.

The families file into the somber confines of the courtroom, but the quiet didn't last long and the judge's orders were to loosen up..

"If you want to let them run and roam, that's fine. It's not going to hurt a thing," Judge Hollingsworth told the soon-to-be parents.

"Yay!" shouts out a young voice.

"The party has gotten started," notes Hollingsworth amidst laughter from the courtroom.

Each family shares part of their story with the court.

"We love them, they're a handful, but we love them," said Mark Newman about the triplets.

"We are foster parents for the State of Tennessee," explained Amy Fleming. "She was born August 30 [and has been] in our home since September 3 of 2010."

"She is the joy of my life and I want to get more she's just the beginning. She's gonna have siblings as well," said Caren Blevins. "My father passed away two years ago, so I named her after him: Josie Ann Blevins."

"If this is an annual thing, I'm all for it. It's great," said Judge Hollingsworth. "I don't care what else happens the rest of the week, this is obviously the highlight. We'd love to do this every year."

