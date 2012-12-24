A mild Christmas day with storms possible Tuesday night

(WRCB) - Heading through Christmas eve, the rain has ended other than the rare drizzle here and there.

I think we will see mild temps (40s) with mostly cloudy skies Christmas morning with highs climbing into the mid 50s Christmas afternoon.

Tuesday night, low pressure from the south will rise up and bring heavy rain to the area through Wednesday morning.

Right now, there is a slight risk of severe storms during that time period with the biggest threats being from heavy rain (2"-3" possible), gusty wind, and small hail. Further south (southern Alabama and south Georgia) they could see some tornadoes develop.

Wednesday afternoon will be windy and cold as we dry out. Winds will blow from the northwest at 10-20 mph, and temps will be falling rapidly through the day Wednesday.

If we do manage to get any additional precip Wednesday night behind the low, we could see a LITTLE mix of rain and snow, but only sprinkles or flurries...nothing major.

We will stay cold through the rest of the week, then another front will bring a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday followed by another shot of very cold air Sunday.

