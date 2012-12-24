Red Bank home damaged in Christmas Eve fire

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- A pair of Red Bank residents escaped injury after a Christmas Eve fire caused $60,000 in damages.

Around 12:30 Monday afternoon,Red Bank firefighters respond to a reported house fire at 333 West Midvale Avenue. When the first engine arrived on the scene, they reported fire showing in the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to just two rooms. Even so, damages were estimated to be around $60,000

Red Bank Fire officials reported the two residence were home asleep when they awoke to the smell of smoke. They evacuated the house and called 9-1-1.

The fire has been initially ruled as accidental due to unattended smoking material. No injuries were reported.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services also responded to the scene to assist Red Bank Fire Department.