Chattanooga motorcycle club brings Christmas cheer to children - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga motorcycle club brings Christmas cheer to children

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- They're bikers with a Christmas mission: to bring hope to children, sick in the hospital, on Christmas.

The Unwanted Motorcycle Club shares the joy of Christmas each year to little ones who aren't able to go home. 

A little rain and cold whether wasn't enough to stop a gasoline powered sleigh ride. For the ninth straight year, the unwanted motorcycle club packed up enough teddy bears to give out to every child at Children's Hospital at Erlanger

"It's a privilege we feel to be able to do it, and we're gonna keep on," says Russell Robbins, who has been at Erlanger for each of the nine trips.

The club is made up of past and present firefighters, police officers, military and some self-proclaimed misfits. And each year the club also holds a poker run to benefit Erlanger.

But Chuck Nabors says this is the most rewarding. "Whenever you put a smile on a child's face it's great. My daughter was in the hospital here, they were great to her. It's just great to give a child a smile."

It's all about giving a sense of normalcy to those going through a tough time. And for the Dills family, whose son is in the ICU, Monday's heartfelt visit was more than worth it.

"It gives you a little warm feeling and it's cold outside. It makes it feel a little more like Christmas."

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.