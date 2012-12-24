Chattanooga motorcycle club brings Christmas cheer to children

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- They're bikers with a Christmas mission: to bring hope to children, sick in the hospital, on Christmas.

The Unwanted Motorcycle Club shares the joy of Christmas each year to little ones who aren't able to go home.

A little rain and cold whether wasn't enough to stop a gasoline powered sleigh ride. For the ninth straight year, the unwanted motorcycle club packed up enough teddy bears to give out to every child at Children's Hospital at Erlanger

"It's a privilege we feel to be able to do it, and we're gonna keep on," says Russell Robbins, who has been at Erlanger for each of the nine trips.

The club is made up of past and present firefighters, police officers, military and some self-proclaimed misfits. And each year the club also holds a poker run to benefit Erlanger.

But Chuck Nabors says this is the most rewarding. "Whenever you put a smile on a child's face it's great. My daughter was in the hospital here, they were great to her. It's just great to give a child a smile."

It's all about giving a sense of normalcy to those going through a tough time. And for the Dills family, whose son is in the ICU, Monday's heartfelt visit was more than worth it.

"It gives you a little warm feeling and it's cold outside. It makes it feel a little more like Christmas."

