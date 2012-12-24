Georgia State Patrol: 8 road deaths so far during holiday

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say eight people have died so far in traffic crashes on Georgia roads during the Christmas holiday weekend.

The Georgia State Patrol reported the numbers Monday morning. The State Patrol based the count on a Christmas holiday period that began at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at midnight Tuesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/U6t3N4) that state troopers investigated 5 of the fatalities reported through 12:30 a.m. Monday, with the other three deaths being investigated by police in Smyrna, College Park and Newnan.

The State Patrol worked 298 crashes with 124 injuries through early Monday.

Last year, three people died statewide in Christmas holiday wrecks.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

