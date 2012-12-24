Graysville woman searches for missing brother on Christmas Eve

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Graysville woman is begging for help to find her brother on Christmas Eve. "I've tried to be strong and I admit its hard," Gale Adams says.

Last Christmas Gale spent the holiday with her brother, Robert Cameron, 56, of Graysville. He stayed with her for two weeks, he usually does around this time of year.

However, this year is different. Gale hasn't seen, heard from or spoken to her brother in months. "I worry about him. I've not heard nothing from him in almost three months," says Gale.

She says he was last seen in Graysville, TN. That's also where Gale began the search for her Robert. She went to the Graysville City Police Department and then to the Rhea County Sheriff's Office. She walked away from both empty handed.

"They act like they didn't want to help me," Gale says.

She has gotten a number of tips from across the country; from Graysville, to Texas to California. However, now she worries something has happened.

"I love him, I don't know what's wrong and I want him to get a hold of me," Gale says. With Christmas just hours away she says news from her brother is the only gift she wants this year. "Please get a hold of me. I'm worried about you," Gale says.