Severe storms, isolated tornadoes possible in GA

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say that severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of Georgia late on Christmas Day into Wednesday morning, bringing the threat of isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts that a strong storm system developing over the lower Mississippi valley on Christmas Day will bring widespread rain to the state. A hazardous weather outlook also predicts isolated to scattered storms across north and central Georgia on Christmas Day through Wednesday morning.

In Georgia, forecasters say the main concerns will be isolated tornadoes and strong, damaging winds of more than 60 mph.

