Rock slide closes SR 68 in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, TN (News Sentinel) -- Some travelers going through Rhea County may be delayed getting to Christmas Eve celebrations because of a rock slide blocking traffic.



According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, both lanes of State Road 68 are closed while crews work to remove the slide near the Cumberland County line, which happened about 5 a.m. The road is expected to reopen this afternoon.



Dispatch said that the slide happened in the area of a scenic overlook, so traffic is being diverted through the overlook.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.