CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Salvation Army Family Store is staying open late to make it easier for you to make year-end donations of clothing and goods.



Located at 4104 Ringgold Road at Belvoir Ave, the store will be open 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, December 29, and until 6:00 PM on December 31.



The Salvation Army is also in need of monetary donations to assist with the increase in Christmas needs.



Donations can be made by visiting the Chattanooga Salvation Army website, by calling 1-800-Sal-Army or can be mailed to 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403.