TN Gov. Bill Haslam: Goals met in first two years

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- As he nears the two-year anniversary of taking office, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he's done "what we've said we'd do," citing victories in controlling spending, cutting taxes and overhauling civil service and teacher tenure laws.



"We said we would attack issues that we thought were things people cared about and made a big difference," the governor told reporters last week. "So we've done that."



But while Haslam touts his record of getting things done, the Democrat who may challenge him in the 2014 election faults him for not always standing up to his fellow Republicans who run the General Assembly.



"Sometimes it doesn't appear to me he's taking the reins like someone with a 70 percent approval rating should, sometimes letting other factions of his party possibly sort of run the show," House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, said last week.



