Four convenience stores robbed

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Four gas station/convenience stores were robbed early Sunday morning.

The robberies took place between the hours of 1:35 a.m. to 3:44 a.m.

  • Kangaroo 6960 Lee Hwy 1:35 a.m.
  • Tiger Mart 3504 Hixson Pike. 2:30 a.m.
  • Kangaroo 5501 Hwy 153 2:39 a.m.  
  • Kangaroo Express 7020 E. Brainerd Rd. 3:45 a.m.


Chattanooga Police say it appears the same suspect may have committed all four robberies. In all four cases, the suspect entered the store and went to the restroom. When returned from the restroom he was armed with a knife and demanded money.
 
The suspect is described as a black male, 5"7" - 6"0" tall, thin build, dark complexion, thin mustache. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. It is possible he drove a red vehicle of unknown make or model.
 
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

