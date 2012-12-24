Morning showers ending late

(WRCB) - Be careful heading to your Christmas destination this morning. Scattered showers will keep roadways slick. The rain showers will taper off this afternoon with mild highs in the mid 50s.

We should stay dry tonight through most of Christmas Day with highs Christmas in the mid 50s. I do expect more rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure works its way thorough.

On the backside of that low, cooler weather will move in late Wednesday, and could produce an isolated shower or even a flurry Wednesday night.

Colder and drier air will move in Thursday and Friday. Lows will be near 30 with highs in the mid 40s both days.

Download the WRCB weather app to your smart phone for the interactive radar and the 10 day forecast.