East Tenn. family among victims of Ohio wrong way crash

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say four people were killed when a minivan carrying a family leaving a Christmas party went the wrong way on a southwestern Ohio highway and hit another minivan whose driver and family were going to see grandparents for the holidays.

Ohio State Patrol Sgt. Stan Jordan said the 2:30 a.m. head-on collision Sunday on Interstate 75 near Franklin took the lives of 3 adults and a 7-year-old boy and critically injured two other children.

Alcohol was a suspected factor. He said investigators smelled liquor in the minivan that was going the wrong way and found a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.

He identified the dead as 40-year-old Joshua Nkansah of Fairfield, Ohio, and his 7-year-old son David; and Scott and Michele Barhorst of Madisonville, Tenn.

