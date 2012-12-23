Georgia lawmaker seeks stricter laws on pain clinics - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia lawmaker seeks stricter laws on pain clinics

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CATOOSE COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) -- Prescription drug overdoses are a widely discussed epidemic across Georgia, and Catoosa County Coroner Vanita Hullander sees the problem's effects often.

This year, Hullander said, she has seen between 30 and 40 deaths from drug overdoses in the county of 64,000. And she's tired of having to explain to shocked families how their father, mother or child died from a overdose, she said.

"That is way too many for a county this size," Hullander said.

Georgia has been debating how to rein in access to pain killers such as oxycodone and hydrocodone and tranquilizers such as Xanax prescribed at a growing number of pain management clinics.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

