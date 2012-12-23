Five victims of downtown club shooting file suit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Five people injured last year in a shooting at a controversial church-sponsored nightclub in Chattanooga have filed a lawsuit seeking $ 3 million in damages.

The plaintiffs allege that Club Fathom's operator, Timothy Reid, and the other defendants were negligent in "planning, operation, organization and management" of the event.

The shooting happened after a fight as people flowed outside the downtown club. Police have said a 15-year-old boy and two other teens fired into the crowd. A total of 9 people were injured.

Reid told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/TLtHkw) that he wishes he would have been able to do more to help, but declined further comment.

The club was sponsored by Reid's Mosaic Church, which was evicted from the location shortly after the shooting.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

