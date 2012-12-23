Two die in Rossville Boulevard accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two die in Rossville Boulevard accident

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A 37 year old man and a 33 year old woman died after he lost control of his vehicle on Rossville Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Chattanooga Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 2800 block of Rossville Blvd. Traffic investigators were able to determine that the driver, Santiaze Hughes, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall.

Both he and his passenger, Latara Hughes, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hartwig noted that neither of the Hughes' were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

