Murphy 73-year-old allegedly attacks deputy with knife

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC. (WRCB) – A 73-year-old man is behind bars in Cherokee County, North Carolina for allegedly attacking an officer with a knife.

It happened at a home in Murphy on Wade Decker Road Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says Tim McCoy pulled a knife on Deputy Helen Malinowski, while she and Corporal Mitch Morgan were assisting child services.

Deputy Malinowski was able to escape the attack, by using a taser on McCoy.

McCoy's was checked out by EMS, before he was taken to jail.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer and resisting a public officer.

McCoy is being held on a $50,000 bond, and scheduled for court in February.