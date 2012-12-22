Murphy 73-year-old allegedly attacks deputy with knife

CHEROKEE
COUNTY, NC. (WRCB) – A 73-year-old man is behind bars in Cherokee County, North
Carolina for allegedly attacking an officer with a knife.
It
happened at a home in Murphy on Wade Decker Road Friday afternoon.
A
spokesperson for the sheriff's office says Tim McCoy pulled a knife on Deputy
Helen Malinowski, while she and Corporal Mitch Morgan were assisting child
services.
Deputy
Malinowski was able to escape the attack, by using a taser on McCoy.
McCoy's
was checked out by EMS, before he was taken to jail.
He
is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer and
resisting a public officer.
McCoy
is being held on a $50,000 bond, and scheduled for court in February.