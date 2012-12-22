Georgia schools chief endorses NRA proposal for guards

ATLANTA (AP) - A top aide to Georgia's public schools chief says his boss supports the National Rifle Association's proposal for armed guards in every American school.

But Matt Cardoza told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that state Superintendent John Barge believes the state would have to help local school districts with the cost.

The newspaper calculated that the cost could be at least $47 million annually.

The NRA's top lobbyist, Wayne LaPierre, made the proposal Friday and urged Congress to spend whatever it takes. It was the powerful gun lobby's first extended public statements since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school.

Barge's embrace of LaPierre's position puts him at odds with many education leaders and groups that criticized the proposal.

