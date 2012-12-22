Summerville man killed in Highway 27 crash

CHATTOOGA
COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that
killed a Summerville man Friday.
It
happened on Highway 27 at Lake Wanda Reita Road, shortly after 9:30 a.m.
GSP
spokesman Gordy Wright tells Channel 3, 20-year-old Dylan Wayne Hurley was
killed, when his Chevrolet Blazer ran off the road, hit a curb, and then a
tree.
Wright
says there's no evidence that shows Hurley tried to evade the crash or tree, and alcohol
is not believed to be a factor.
Hurley
was not wearing a seatbelt.
Wright
says the investigation is ongoing.
Stay
with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.