Summerville man killed in Highway 27 crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Summerville man killed in Highway 27 crash

Posted: Updated:

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Summerville man Friday.

It happened on Highway 27 at Lake Wanda Reita Road, shortly after 9:30 a.m.

GSP spokesman Gordy Wright tells Channel 3, 20-year-old Dylan Wayne Hurley was killed, when his Chevrolet Blazer ran off the road, hit a curb, and then a tree.

Wright says there's no evidence that shows Hurley tried to evade the crash or tree, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Hurley was not wearing a seatbelt.

Wright says the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.