Summerville man killed in Highway 27 crash

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Summerville man Friday.

It happened on Highway 27 at Lake Wanda Reita Road, shortly after 9:30 a.m.

GSP spokesman Gordy Wright tells Channel 3, 20-year-old Dylan Wayne Hurley was killed, when his Chevrolet Blazer ran off the road, hit a curb, and then a tree.

Wright says there's no evidence that shows Hurley tried to evade the crash or tree, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Hurley was not wearing a seatbelt.

Wright says the investigation is ongoing.

