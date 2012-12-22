Semi driver wanted in fatal North Georgia crash

BARTOW COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – Investigators with the
Georgia State Patrol are asking for your help finding the driver of a semi, who
allegedly fled the scene of a deadly crash Friday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 293 on Interstate
75.
A GSP spokesperson says the 1998 Ford Expedition, driven
by 29-year-old Maria Tabuena from Calhoun, Georgia, was hit on the left side, as
the tractor trailer changed lanes traveling north.
The SUV ran off the road, hitting a guardrail and support
post, before erupting in flames.
Tabuena and her 4-year-old passenger, Melina Trichell,
were killed as a result.
Witnesses described the semi as a late 90s
"long-nose" Peterbilt, maroon in color, and pulling a silver
trailer with damage to the right side.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia State
Patrol post in Cartersville at 770-387-3701.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.