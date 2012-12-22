Grove Street apartment fire leaves 2 families homeless - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grove Street apartment fire leaves 2 families homeless

Posted: Updated:
Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) – A morning fire leaves two local families homeless Saturday.

It happened at an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Grove Street, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Stephen Swanson, with the Chattanooga Fire Department, says residents in a neighboring unit saw smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly gained control of the blaze.

A family of four, along with a mother and daughter in another apartment, escaped safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

Swanson says the cause is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.