Grove Street apartment fire leaves 2 families homeless

Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) – A morning fire leaves two local families homeless Saturday.

It happened at an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Grove Street, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Stephen Swanson, with the Chattanooga Fire Department, says residents in a neighboring unit saw smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly gained control of the blaze.

A family of four, along with a mother and daughter in another apartment, escaped safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

Swanson says the cause is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.