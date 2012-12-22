Grove Street apartment fire leaves 2 families homeless

Photos courtesy of Lt. Ivan Hicks with the Chattanooga Fire Department.
CHATTANOOGA,
TN. (WRCB) – A morning fire leaves two local families homeless Saturday.
It
happened at an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Grove Street, shortly before
7:30 a.m.
Stephen
Swanson, with the Chattanooga Fire Department, says residents in a neighboring
unit saw smoke and called 911.
Firefighters
arrived within minutes and quickly gained control of the blaze.
A
family of four, along with a mother and daughter in another apartment, escaped
safely.
The
Red Cross is assisting the families.
Swanson
says the cause is under investigation.
