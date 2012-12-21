North Georgians honor victims of Sandy Hook shooting

ROSSVILLE, GA. (WRCB) -- Friday marks one week since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 first graders and six teachers dead.



Friday night, North Georgians braved frigid temperatures and high winds to gather in honor of the victims.

Holding candles, they took time to honor the lives lost and pray for those left behind.



Those prayers came from parents and local children, who have a message for the people of Newtown.

"We wish you a Merry Christmas, with lots of good cheer even though your loved ones could not be here," says Nicholas Riley.



Seven-year old Nicholas Riley hopes his words will mend the hearts of the parents, who lost children in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.



"This year, we added a special angel to our tree, to support the little heroes in your family," Nicholas says.



Nicholas and his sister Chloe stood with their mother, as songs were sung, prayers were prayed, and candles lit.



Ashley Garner says she's been open with her children about the shooting.



"For one I wanted them to know if they knew what to do in case of an emergency," Garner says. "And, I wanted them to know how lucky we are to be together."



Dozens of people gathered outside Cloud Springs Elementary School, as pictures of the 26 victims scrolled by.



In glove covered hands, families held candles with messages of hope and peace.



"We just felt like it was something we needed to do," says Jimmy Yarbrough from Chickamauga.



"We wish them a Merry Christmas, and we are so sad," says Chloe.



Though they're hundreds of miles from the tragedy, these North Georgians want the community of Sandy Hook to know they aren't alone.



"Don't be sad for the kids that you miss," Nicholas says. "This year, they were on God's Christmas list."

Nicholas and Chloe drew pictures to send to the families of the victims.

The U.S. Postal Service has created a P.O. Box for anyone who wants to send letters to the families of the victims, or the residents of Newtown.