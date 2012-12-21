Home for the Holidays: Local couple welcomes new daughter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- One Chattanooga family received a very special gift, just in time for Christmas.



They brought home their newly adopted daughter from Africa, after years of waiting.

Nathan and Katie Henderson were greeted by family and friends, as they brought home their new daughter Lizzy.



"They've always wanted a little girl," Leroy Hite says. "They've got two little boys and now, they have a little girl."

Nathan and Katie, along with their two sons Drew and Nolan, have been waiting patiently throughout the adoption process, determined to make her a part of their family.



"Are you excited to have a new sister," Channel 3 asks Drew.

"Yes, sir," Drew replies.

"Why are you excited," we ask Drew.

"Because we have been waiting for two and half years," Drew says.



"It's been a very, very long, heart-wrenching journey, and she was worth every bit of it," say the Henderson's.



The couple made the long journey to Ethiopia, where they were united with ten and a half month-old Lizzy.



"It's a dream come true," the couple says. "It's lots of prayers, lots of ups and downs, just a long journey."

They say it's not been easy, but thanks to the support of loved ones they've been encouraged throughout their journey.

They say the last leg of the process should have taken six months, but only took one.



"God has been so faithful and shown in so many obstacles that he's there," the couple says. "It's been neat to see him weaving a story in her life already."



"It was a Christmas miracle that we were praying for, that was not supposed to happen this quickly."



"We're glad to have to have her home and her two little brothers are happy, too," the couple says. "It's great."

The family wants to thank the office of Senator Bob Corker.

Corker contacted the Ethiopian government to help speed up the adoption paperwork process.