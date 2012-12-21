Empty Stocking Fund provides Christmas meal to those in need

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Volunteers in Walker County are teaming up to make sure families in need have food on the table this Christmas.

It's part of the county's annual "Empty Stocking Fund."



Volunteers say this is something they look forward to year after year.

As the need becomes greater, it's even more important to give back.

A warm greeting, as volunteers in Walker County serve a helping of Christmas cheer to families that don't have a lot.



"We're going to be able to supply those families with a good dinner for Christmas," says Billy Teems, with the stocking fund.



For decades, the Empty Stocking Fund has helped put food on the table for families who may not otherwise have a good meal at Christmas.

This year, the need is great.



"This year we had a record, about 750 applications," says Teems. "We're probably up about 100 applications this year."



"I'm glad to see Walker County get this kind of relief, because everybody needs it in Walker County," says Tammy Brock.

Families on the receiving end are thankful.



"I really thank the community for all the love and everything that goes into this," says Ron Watkins.



"It's just a blessing and an honor to get this, and be able to provide for my family," says Arthur Wofford III.

And, volunteers appreciate the opportunity to take care of their neighbors.



"This community cares about them," Teems says. "The businesses, law enforcement, fire department, local corporations care about this community."

The Empty Stocking Fund is in its 39th year.

The program started in 1973 in Lafayette and has expanded to all of Walker County.

The Empty Stocking Fund is paid for by the United Way and other community organizations.